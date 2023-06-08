Carvana shares surge after the company boosts second-quarter guidance

Shares of online used-car retailer Carvana surged Thursday after the company said its second-quarter results would likely come in ahead of its earlier expectations as cost-reduction measures take hold.

Shares gained 56% during the trading session.

The company said it now expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of more than $50 million in the second quarter of 2023. Wall Street analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected the company to roughly break even on that basis.

Carvana said it also expects its gross profit per unit, or GPU, to be above $6,000 in the second quarter. That would be a new company record and an increase of more than 60% from the second quarter of 2022.

The company posted a GPU of $4,303 in the first quarter of 2023, up 52% from a year earlier.

Carvana's most recent guidance in May called for a positive adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit per unit of $5,000 in the second quarter.