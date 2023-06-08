CNBC Investing Club

Cramer says snap up this leading medtech stock — wishes he could buy shares too

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
GE Healthcare booth is seen ahead of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center on August 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. 
Yi Haifei | China News Service | Getty Images

GE Healthcare (GEHC) shares are sliding Thursday, giving Club members an opportunity to invest in the medical-technology company at an increasingly attractive valuation. The sellers Thursday are making a mistake, and we would capitalize on their misjudgment if not for restrictions that prevent us from trading the stock.