GameStop stock plummets after CEO is fired. Here's what the pros say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on GameStop . Jim Cramer and DCLA's Sarat Sethi discussed the video game giant as its stock plummeted 17.9%, marking its largest decline since June 2021. A day earlier, GameStop announced the termination of CEO Matthew Furlong . Ryan Cohen was appointed executive chairman. Jefferies reiterated GameStop as hold, adding the past several GameStop executives have been "more of the same." The firm noted the retailer has had five CEOs and three chief financial officers over the past five years.