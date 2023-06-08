Goldman Sachs expected the Turkish lira to plunge over 3 months. It happened in just 3 days

The Turkish lira has extended its post-election freefall this week, already surpassing a Goldman Sachs forecast for a significant weakening of the currency over the next few months.

The U.S. investment bank at the weekend projected that the lira still had room to plunge further to deeper lows: to 23 against the greenback in three months, compared to a previous estimate of 19 against the dollar.

"We revise our USD/TRY forecasts higher to 23.00, 25.00 and 28.00 in 3-, 6- and 12-months (versus 19.00, 21.00 and 22.00, previously)," the investment bank's analysts said in a research reported dated June 3.

Around the time of the report's release, the embattled currency was trading just above 20 to the dollar. But it has since weakened sharply — past Goldman's forecast to stand above 23 against the dollar — all within the span of a few days. The lira was last trading at a fresh all-time low of 23.29 against the greenback on Thursday afternoon.

"We think our 12-month forecast could be reached sooner if the FX adjustment continues to be more front-loaded," the bank said in new research report dated Wednesday.

This was despite spite of the appointment of former economy chief Mehmet Simsek, who is seen as likely to implement market-friendly policies.