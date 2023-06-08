The world's energy system is 'no longer fit for purpose,' says energy council chief

Wind power generation and shoal aquaculture are seen at a demonstration base of coastal shoal industry in Yancheng City, East China's Jiangsu province, May 16, 2023. (Photo credit should read Lu Hongjie / CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The world's energy system is no longer "fit for purpose," according to World Energy Council CEO Angela Wilkinson, who alluded to lackluster momentum toward a planned green energy transition.

"The most recent pulse from April shows that the world energy system is no longer fit for purpose," Wilkinson told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday, in reference to the findings from her organization's Energy Pulse reports which offer snapshots of trends across the energy ecosystem.

The council's most recent report forecasts that around half of the global energy system will still not be electrified by 2050, which would mark a blow to many governments' net-zero pledges.

"The concern from most energy leaders is [that] the pace of change is too slow to keep us on track for the Paris Agreement," she continued. The report cited 64% of global energy leaders sharing their concerns.

The world's governments agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global heating to well below 2 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.