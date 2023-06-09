Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell ImmunoGen and take the gain

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Immunogen's year-to-date stock performance.

ImmunoGen: "Yeah, it had a good read out at the ASCO conference, we've been waiting for that cancer drug to pay off, and it actually did. Congratulations to them, but you know what? It is time to [sell! sell! sell!] and take the gain.

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Ameriprise's year-to-date stock performance.

Ameriprise: "I have always liked the stock of Ameriprise, and you know what? I have them featured, and there's a particular reason, it's not a good one. I've always felt that it's a good solid but not exciting stock, and my viewers wouldn't like it. That's wrong, what matters is making money. It's making you money."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
inTest's year-to-date stock performance.

inTest: "That thing is so hot. Its sizzling. I can't go there, 52-week high. I would rather take profits than buy here."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Southern Co.'s year-to-date stock performance.

Southern Co.: "Once they had finished that plan, I decided, you know what? It's ok. I think you're in good shape."

