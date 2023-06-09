Goldman Sachs raises year-end S&P 500 target to 4,500, anticipating 5% upside

Goldman Sachs is boosting its year-end target on the S & P 500 to 4,500, citing a broadening rally that goes beyond the largest tech names. The new target represents about 5% upside from current levels on the broad-market index and is an increase from Goldman's previous target of 4,000. The firm is holding steady on its 2023 earnings-per-share forecast for the index, keeping it at $224, chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin wrote in a note late Friday. That EPS prediction assumes a soft landing and is higher than the top-down consensus of $206, he wrote. "The P/E multiple of 19x is greater than we expected, led by a few mega cap stocks," Kostin added. "But prior episodes of sharply narrowing breadth have been followed by a 'catch-up' from a broader valuation re-rating." The S & P 500 is up nearly 12% this year. Though the index notched a modest 0.1% gain Friday, it briefly breached the 4,300 threshold during the session – a level it hasn't touched since August. Though a handful of Big Tech stocks – namely Apple , Microsoft , Alphabet , Amazon , Nvidia , Meta and Tesla – are some of the highest fliers in the S & P 500 this year, other sectors are perking up . The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), for instance, is up roughly 2% this week. Check out CNBC's Market Strategist Survey here to see Wall Street's latest year-end targets. - CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.