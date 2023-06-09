Tesla stock pops on partnership with General Motors. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Tesla . The experts, including Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, discussed the electric vehicle maker as its stock popped 4%. On Thursday, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the two companies struck a deal in which GM would have access to Tesla's North American charging stations starting next year. Further, Wedbush added Tesla to its " Best Ideas List ," saying investors "recognize the underlying value in the Tesla EV ecosystem." Last month, Ford also reached an agreement with Tesla on charging station access. Cramer said he thinks Ford is the big winner out of the three automakers involved in the new electric vehicle partnerships. Ford is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust.