The Anti-Defamation League asks U.S. companies to fight antisemitism and measure the progress

The Anti-Defamation League is asking American corporations, government agencies, and non-profits to pledge to fight antisemitism in their workplaces, and intends to audit and report on their progress in 2024.

Speaking at a CNBC Workforce Executive Council dinner on June 8, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said it's time for corporations to tackle the growing problem of antisemitism in the workplace and put measures in place to track progress. The ADL initiative includes addressing antisemitism in diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, supporting employee resource groups or affinity groups for Jewish employees, guaranteeing religious accommodations for workers, and urging companies to use their public platforms to speak out against antisemitism.

"Workplace DEI initiatives are admirable efforts to create fairer workplaces, but for too long, too many have left Jewish workers out of the equation," Greenblatt said. "Corporations should prioritize supporting Jewish employees as much as any other marginalized group."

To address this oversight, he said corporate DEI initiatives should do an internal audit to identify areas for improvement in terms of policies, practices, and company language to make sure they are inclusive.

Employee resource groups not only give Jewish employees an opportunity to share experiences, connect with others, and advocate for more inclusive policies with the company, but they also serve as a valuable sounding board for leaders and for educating non-Jewish employees about antisemitism and how it can manifest in the workplace, he said.