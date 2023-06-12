Amazon is using generative A.I. to summarize product reviews

Packages move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Amazon is turning to artificial intelligence to help users find the right product.

The e-retailer recently began testing a feature in its shopping app that uses AI to summarize reviews left by customers on some products. It provides a brief overview of what shoppers liked and disliked about the product, along with a disclaimer that the summary is "AI-generated from the text of customer reviews."

A mobile listing for a children's "Magic Mixies" cauldron toy says that buyers gave positive feedback around its "fun factor, appearance, value, performance, quality, charging, and leakage."

"However, the majority of customers have expressed negative opinions on these aspects," the summary states. "For example, some customers have paid over $100 for a toy that wasn't worth it, while others have experienced issues with the product's quality and charging."