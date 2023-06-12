HSBC builds innovation division from the bones of collapsed SVB UK

U.K. banking titan HSBC unveiled a new HSBC Innovation Banking unit Monday, as it seeks to push into the technology sector following its eleventh-hour rescue of the U.K. subsidiary of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March.

HSBC acquired the London-based SVB unit for £1 after its parent company suffered a run on its assets fueled by customer fears over the bank's solvency. SVB was one of several U.S. and European lenders that met their downfall earlier this year as broader turmoil rattled the global banking sector.

The U.K. government and Bank of England facilitated the purchase in a bid to protect deposits, as Britain separately struggles to retain its position as an international tech capital.

Some have questioned whether traditional financial institution HSBC is well placed to take over the legacy of SVB and finance tech-focused startups and small businesses.

The criticism was shot down last week by HSBC UK CEO Ian Stuart, who told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal that the bank would take its activity "from seed funding all the way through to IPO, customers will never have to go outside of that network to meet their funding requirements."