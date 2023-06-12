Saudi Arabia is seeking collaboration not competition with China, energy minister says

Saudi Arabia is seeking stronger cooperation with China on trade investments and energy flows rather than competing with the superpower, said Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

"We came to recognize the reality of today that China is taking, had taken a lead, will continue to take that lead. We don't have to compete with China, we have to collaborate with China," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy during the Arab-China Business Conference on Sunday.

He added that there is value in working with China because they have taken the lead in getting the "right manufacturers" especially in the renewables space. "We will never go again to this zero-sum game."

When asked why the OPEC kingpin has eyes on China, Abdulaziz said he believes that China's oil demand is still growing, and it is a pie that Saudi Arabia is keen on capturing.

"This doesn't mean we're not going to collaborate with others," the minister also said, citing Europe, South Korea, Japan, the U.S. and Latin America among the parties the country has trade relations with.

The conference in Riyadh was held against the backdrop of China and Saudi Arabia's growing economic and diplomatic ties as both navigate increasingly strained relations with the West. When asked about skeptics being critical of the growing Saudi-China ties, Abdulaziz responded: "I totally ignore it."