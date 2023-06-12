Banks

UBS says it has completed the takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse

Jenni Reid
UBS expects to complete its takeover of Credit Suisse "as early as June 12", which will create a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion.
Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images

Swiss bank UBS on Monday said that it had formally completed the takeover of its rival Credit Suisse.

UBS agreed to the $3.2 billion deal in March, with Swiss regulators playing a key role in the acquisition amid worries that severe losses at Credit Suisse destabilizing the banking system.

The newly-enlarged UBS will have a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion.

Regulators said Friday that they would cover losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10 billion) after UBS incurs the first 5 billion Swiss francs as part of the transaction, as it absorbs a portfolio that does not entirely "fit its business and risk profile."

