Treasury yields rise as investors anticipate key inflation data, Fed policy meeting

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors braced themselves for the latest inflation data and the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting and interest rate decision, which are expected this week.

At 4:37 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by close to two basis points to 3.7646%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading more than one basis point higher at 4.6192%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.