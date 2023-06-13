Asia markets mostly rise as U.S. inflation forecasts fall, Nikkei to reach new 2023-highs

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. inflation report and Federal Reserve's two-day meeting later in the day – the central bank is widely expected to hold rates for the first time in 15 months while inflation's annual outlook marked a two-year low in the latest New York Fed survey.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.78% higher and reached new 2023-highs, while the Topix was 0.61% higher.

South Korea's Kospi rebounded and rose 0.43%, with the Kosdaq also up 0.48%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 came back from a public holiday and fell marginally.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to snap a four day winning streak, with futures at 19,358 compared to the HSI's close of 19,404.31.