Oracle stock gets upgraded as company beats on earnings. Here's what the pros have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Oracle . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the tech name after the stock hit a new all-time high during Tuesday's session. Oracle posted earnings beats in its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results Monday. The company's top source of revenue came from cloud services and license support, which rose 23% to $9.37 billion. At one point, shares gained more than 2%, but later curtailed gains to close 0.2% higher. Additionally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Oracle to neutral from sell saying the company is "amongst the longest standing software companies in the market."