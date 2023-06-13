Retirees’ biggest fear is outliving their assets, research finds. These tips can help

Retirement confidence may be dropping due to the economy.

But for retirement savers and retirees alike, there's one worry that stands out above the rest — the possibility they may outlive their assets, according to new research from research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates.

That worry looms large for more than half — 58% — of those individuals, the research found, and is an even bigger concern for Generation X and baby boomer respondents who are closer to or already in retirement.

More than half of retirees — 54% — rely on Social Security as their primary source of income. Of those respondents, 20% have no other source of income, Cerulli's first quarter survey of 1,500 401(k) plan participants found.

The worries felt by both workers and retirees reflect the fact that retirement savings has become an individual obligation, rather than an employer or state obligation, said David Kennedy, senior analyst at Cerulli.

For workers and retirees, there is no silver bullet answer to fix their retirement worries.

Financial concerns have pushed some workers — 46% — to retire later than expected to meet income or savings needs to pay for basic expenses, according to Cerulli's research.

Yet many older workers ages 50 through 70 face difficult working conditions, recent research from the Economic Policy Institute finds.