Flush with cash, the Middle East is ramping up investment in soccer as a soft power push

Manchester City's victory in the UEFA Champions League final over Inter Milan was historic for a number of reasons.

It was the club's first European triumph, securing a famous treble after its success in winning the English Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

It also marked the first time that a state-backed club claimed Europe's top trophy, with the English soccer club owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the brother of Mohammed bin Zayed, the third president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Manchester City's win, heavily backed by UAE money, comes as Saudi Arabia and Qatar look to ramp up their investment in the sport. The Gulf states have sought to use sport as an economic diversification tool in recent years as well as an attempt to improve their international image.

The UAE's Sheikh Mansour purchased the club in 2008 and has since proceeded to spend more on transfers than any other club in world soccer. Data from German-based website Transfermarkt.com, which specializes in soccer transfers, estimates the club's net transfer spending since 2008 comes in at an eye-watering $1.64 billion, outspending arch-rivals Manchester United over the same period by roughly $200 million.

The scale of the investment has attracted criticism, with human rights group Amnesty International saying the UAE's spending amounts to one of soccer's "most brazen attempts to 'sportswash' a country's deeply tarnished image." A spokesperson for the UAE's foreign ministry did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.

"The success that Manchester City is achieving is not just vanity, it's not just economic," Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at the Skema Business School, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Friday.

"But in terms of soft power, image reputation, nation branding, I think it's significant as well."