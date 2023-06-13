New in-ear device promises to predict fainting, help understand dizziness and brain fog

Digital health startup STAT Health has designed a device to help people better understand why they're experiencing symptoms like dizziness, fainting and brain fog.

STAT Health on Tuesday announced its new in-ear wearable, the STAT, which measures blood flow to the head. When users stand up, the earpiece automatically tracks changes in their heart rate, blood pressure and blood flow, which are useful insights for patients who commonly experience dizziness and fainting spells as a result of illnesses like long Covid and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), among others.

Users can track their metrics in an app on their cellphone and glean insights into how their lifestyle choices affect their symptoms. The STAT earpiece has also proven to predict fainting minutes before it happens, according to peer-reviewed findings published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology this year.

STAT Health CEO Daniel Lee said the wearable is not diagnostic and it is not a form of treatment but that it can serve as a resource for a patient population who are often told their symptoms are not real.

"This population, a lot of doctors actually can't measure that anything is necessarily wrong with them," Lee told CNBC in an interview. "They're told it's just in their head because there's not a way to measure it. But there is a way to validate that there's something wrong and their experiences are legit."

Lee said the STAT will help give patients access to real-time insights to help them decide when they can push themselves, and when they should take it easy.