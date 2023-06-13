What does it take to be wealthy? Well-being is a more important measure than money or assets, survey finds

Many Americans feel wealthy — but don't necessarily measure it in dollars and cents. Well-being, not money, has become the leading measure of wealth for most adults today, according to the new Charles Schwab "Modern Wealth" survey.

It takes an average net worth of $2.2 million to be considered "wealthy," the survey found — but that's the estimate respondents gave for other people.

What about you? Are you rich? How much money does it take for you to consider yourself wealthy?

Of the 1,000 adults surveyed, about 48% say they already feel wealthy. Yet their average net worth is $560,000 — about a quarter of what they think others need to be rich.

Millennials are overwhelmingly more likely to say they feel wealthy — with 57% of those ages 26 to 41 saying they feel this way, compared to only about 40% of Gen Z, Gen X and baby boomers. For millennials who say they feel wealthy, their average net worth is about $530,000.