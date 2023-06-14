Analysts see more upside for Meta with price target hikes. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Meta . The experts talked about the social media company after Piper Sandler raised its price target on the stock to $310 from $270 Wednesday. The analyst behind the call, Thomas Champion, explained how the company has been building out its artificial intelligence strategy and improving its Reels feature on Instagram. In addition, Wolfe Research boosted its price target to $330 from $300 Tuesday. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.