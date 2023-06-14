European Central Bank set to inch closer to the end of its hiking cycle as inflation slows

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), announced a new rate decision Thursday following new inflation data.

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank is set to increase its benchmark policy rate by another 25 basis points this week, insisting that all future rate decisions will be strictly data dependent as uncertainty weighs over the inflation and growth outlook.

"Weaker economic data, the significant easing on the energy markets and the recent surprisingly sharp drop in inflation argue for an early end to the interest rate cycle," said Fritzi Köhler-Geib, a chief economist with German bank KfW, in a research note to clients.

"On the other hand, growing wage pressure and falling but still high inflation expectations call for caution."

Recent inflation data shows that price dynamics are abating but consumer price rises are still far too high. At 6.1% year-on-year for the headline rate, and 5.3% for the core rate, inflation remains too high for comfort in Frankfurt with wage pressures still building. Having all that in mind, the new staff projections from the ECB, due Thursday alongside its rate decision, will be key.

"The risks [for the terminal benchmark rate] are tilted to the upside of 3.75%," said Mark Wall, an ECB watcher at Deutsche Bank, in a research note. The bank's benchmark rate is currently at 3.25%.

"Inflation was below consensus in May but underlying inflation is still high and we expect upward momentum from tourism-related pricing in the summer," he said.