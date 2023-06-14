India's growth is set to power ahead. Analyst names sectors with the 'best value'

Birds flying over the corridor of the Jama Masjid at sunrise in New Delhi on October 27, 2016.

India's growth is looking like a "bright spot" as the country's outsourcing sector remains robust on top of an increasing trend of tech companies moving their manufacturing lines to the country, according to the CEO of Destination Wealth Management.

"India looks like a bright spot in particular because you're seeing tech companies starting to move forward in terms of manufacturing in India," said Michael Yoshikami of the wealth management firm, who said he's expecting an economic growth of 5% to 6% in the next five years.

The International Monetary Fund recently released its forecast for India's economy to expand by 5.9% in 2023.

A large part of this is driven by India's outsourcing sector being on pace to keep its momentum, said the CEO.

Many companies are opting to outsource software development projects to India for quality at reasonable costs, according to Krina Mehta, a co-founder of U.S.-based offshore software development company Fortune Infosys.

The country's "outsource phenomenon" is going to continue, Yoshikami said, attributing it to its assembly of technology schools and companies exercising cost control as a priority.