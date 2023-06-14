Petco collaborates with Snoop Dogg in new pet-care campaign

Petco teams up with Hip-Hop Icon Snoop Dogg for innovative pet care campaign

Petco has partnered with rap icon Snoop Dogg for a new pet-care campaign, the company said Wednesday.

The collaboration features Snoop's Petco Picks, which includes toys, treats and grooming supplies, and offers social content showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of Snoop with pets, including his reflections on being a devoted dog owner, Petco said in a press release.

"My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good," Snoop Dogg said.

The campaign's first ad showcases Snoop as the human form of a Doberman pinscher, a nod to the rapper's 1993 hit "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)" from his debut album "Doggystyle."

In 2022, American pet owners spent around $136.8 billion on their furry friends, a 13.2% increase from the previous year, according to an American Pet Products Association survey.

"We recognize that pet parents want to get the most for their dollars and are seeking compelling deals for high-quality products wherever they can," said Katie Nauman, Petco's chief marketing officer, in a news release.

And Americans continue to spend money on pets, even during periods of financial constraint, Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said last year.

The cost for pet services, including veterinary care, was up 10.6% year-over-year in May, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Pet food costs were up 13.8% over the same period, the department said.

Shares of Petco are down about 9% year to date, lagging behind competitor Chewy , whose shares are up about 6% so far this year.

Petco relaunched its Vital Care Premium membership program in March 2022 as part of a push to be more competitive in the pet-care market. The company said in an email that the program provides savings and additional benefits for consumers.