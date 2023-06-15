Artificial intelligence is not yet as smart as a dog, Meta A.I. chief says

Chief AI Scientist at Meta Yann LeCun spoke at the Viva Tech conference in Paris and said that artificial intelligence does not currently have human-level intelligence but could do one day.

Current artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT do not have human-level intelligence and are barely smarter than a dog, Meta's AI chief said, as the debate over the dangers of the fast-growing technology rages on.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is based on a so-called large language model. This means that the AI system was trained on huge amounts of language data that allows a user to prompt it with questions and requests, while the chatbot replies in language we understand.

The fast-paced development of AI has sparked concern from major technologists that, if unchecked, the technology could pose dangers to society. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this year that AI is "one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization."

At the Viva Tech conference on Wednesday, Jacques Attali, a French economic and social theorist who writes about technology, said whether AI is good or bad will depend on its use.

"If you use AI to develop more fossil fuels, it will be terrible. If you use AI [to] develop more terrible weapons, it will be terrible," Attali said. "On the contrary, AI can be amazing for health, amazing for education, amazing for culture."

At the same panel, Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Facebook parent Meta, was asked about the current limitations of AI. He focused on generative AI trained on large language models, saying they are not very intelligent, because they are solely coached on language.

"Those systems are still very limited, they don't have any understanding of the underlying reality of the real world, because they are purely trained on text, massive amount of text," LeCun said.

"Most of human knowledge has nothing to do with language … so that part of the human experience is not captured by AI."

LeCun added that an AI system could now pass the Bar in the U.S., an examination required for someone to become an attorney. However, he said AI can't load a dishwasher, which a 10-year old could "learn in 10 minutes."

"What it tells you we are missing something really big … to reach not just human level intelligence, but even dog intelligence," LeCun concluded.