Rule of 40, max position size, price targets — we explain these 3 investing concepts

Zev Fima@zevfima

You may have noticed our new weekly Mailbag education feature, where we answer subscribers' questions as part of our commitment to demystifying Wall Street jargon and trading concepts to help make you a better and more informed investor. Here's our Mailbag email: investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com — so you send your questions directly to Jim Cramer and his team of analysts. Make sure to read our weekly Mailbag dispatch to see if your question is one of the ones chosen. This week we tackle three questions from our members.

Question 1: I really enjoy the learning that is shared to make me a better investor. Can you share again the rule of 40 and when to use it? Kind regards.
— Diane A.