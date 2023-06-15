Cramer's Lightning Round: Microsoft is a winner

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Earthstone Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Earthstone Energy : "There are so many better oil companies than that one. Let me start with, say, why not Pioneer , why not Diamondback , why not Coterra . They're all better than that one."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Verra Mobility's year-to-date stock performance.

Verra Mobility : "I am intrigued by this company because they offer all sorts of packages like that... I like what these guys have to say, I want them on the show."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Microsoft's year-to-date stock performance.

Microsoft : "Microsoft's been a winner. It's doing incredibly well, it's just very big... They are the number one place that people feel most comfortable working with [ChatGPT]. Why? Because they put the big investment in, but mostly because they put it through almost all of their different brands, and that works very well. Some people have only put it through some brands. Microsoft has been very smart, and co-pilot is apparently an amazing, amazing product.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Carvana's year-to-date stock performance.

Carvana : "Ok, there's two things, there's two Carvanas. There's the Carvana the company, which I think is incredibly overvalued, and there's Carvana the stock, which is so overly-shorted that it keeps going higher. Those are two different things. You pick which one you believe in."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Petróleo Brasileiro's year-to-date stock performance.

Petróleo Brasileiro : "The fact that it's located in Brazil, it's an imbalanced country. I would be a seller of PBR."

watch now