Cramer's Lightning Round: Microsoft is a winner

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Earthstone Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Earthstone Energy: "There are so many better oil companies than that one. Let me start with, say, why not Pioneer, why not Diamondback, why not Coterra. They're all better than that one."

Verra Mobility's year-to-date stock performance.

Verra Mobility: "I am intrigued by this company because they offer all sorts of packages like that... I like what these guys have to say, I want them on the show."

Microsoft's year-to-date stock performance.

Microsoft: "Microsoft's been a winner. It's doing incredibly well, it's just very big... They are the number one place that people feel most comfortable working with [ChatGPT]. Why? Because they put the big investment in, but mostly because they put it through almost all of their different brands, and that works very well. Some people have only put it through some brands. Microsoft has been very smart, and co-pilot is apparently an amazing, amazing product.

Carvana's year-to-date stock performance.

Carvana: "Ok, there's two things, there's two Carvanas. There's the Carvana the company, which I think is incredibly overvalued, and there's Carvana the stock, which is so overly-shorted that it keeps going higher. Those are two different things. You pick which one you believe in."

Petróleo Brasileiro's year-to-date stock performance.

Petróleo Brasileiro: "The fact that it's located in Brazil, it's an imbalanced country. I would be a seller of PBR."

