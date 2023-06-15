Investing Club meeting recap: Booking profits remains the prudent thing to do as Wall Street's rally powers on

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Book profits on big winners Emerson catches an upgrade Humana shares stabilize 1. Book profits on big winners Wall Street climbed Thursday, led by an over 350-point, or roughly 1%, gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average . The S & P 500 and Nasdaq , up nearly 1% each, hit intraday highs going back more than a year. The gains for all three stock benchmarks come one day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its June policy meeting but signaled two more hikes could occur later this year. With the market rally continuing, we believe it's prudent for investors to book profits in any big winners they own. In our Monthly Meeting on Wednesday, Jim Cramer explained why there's nothing wrong with not being greedy. 2. Emerson catches an upgrade Emerson Electric (EMR) is a "completely transformed automation pure-play," HSBC analysts said in a note to clients Thursday. The firm upgraded the Club holding to buy from hold, while lifting its price target by $21 per share to $100. HSBC's call is not necessarily rooted in new information. Nevertheless, investors seem to be reacting positively Thursday, with Emerson shares up more than 2% in early trading. Prior to Thursday's session, Emerson and our other industrial holdings, including Caterpillar (CAT), had already started to show signs of life . 3. Humana shares stabilize Humana (HUM) shares stabilized Thursday after a brutal 11% sell-off Wednesday, which was sparked by rival UnitedHealth (UNH) warning about higher medical costs due to an increase in elective procedures from seniors. Humana rose 1.5% on Thursday to around $460 per share. While we took advantage of Wednesday's weakness to buy additional shares , we're hopeful to hear something from Humana soon — even if it's just reiterating their full-year guidance, like the company did on June 1. In a note to clients Wednesday night, Credit Suisse analysts said Humana is expected to meet with investors in New York City next week and an update could come before then. We think that is an appropriate decision. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.