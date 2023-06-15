CNBC Investing Club

Own it, don't trade it or book profits on a big winner? Cramer's Monthly Meeting advice is clear

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
We've been emphasizing one thing of late and it's pretty simple: Greed.

Not enough of you have recognized that we have been trimming the red-hot stocks and rotating the money into stocks that are less expensive and more valuable.

Periodically, the market is just plain seductive. It goes up and up, and you realize that you are stuck in a 5-year Treasury or a 2-year Treasury because they seemed like such bargains. But it turns out that stocks had been fantastic the whole time you've been in those safe pieces of paper — and now, after this monster run from the bottom, you are supposed to be excited about stocks? That's not how it works.