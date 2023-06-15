Toyota stock having best week since 2009 after annual meeting, new EV goals

DETROIT – Toyota Motor's stock is having its best week since 2009 following the company disclosing plans for its next-generation electric vehicles and shareholders voting in favor of its new leadership, including former CEO Akio Toyoda as chairman.

Shares of Toyota on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday achieved a new 52-week high of more than $168 per share, up 2% during intraday trading and roughly 13% this week.

If shares can retain their current momentum, it would be the stock's best week since April 2009 when they increased 14.5%. It would also mark only the third double-digit weekly gain in more than two decades.

The notable increase in the relatively mundane stock follows additional details about the company's EV strategy, which has previously been criticized by some for not being aggressive enough.

Ahead of its annual meeting Wednesday, Toyota outlined plans for a new generation of EVs to rival industry leaders Tesla and China-based BYD . The company said it plans to launch its next-generation EVs starting in 2026, including vehicles with highly touted "solid-state batteries" by 2027 or 2028.

Solid-state batteries can be lighter, with greater energy density and provide more range at a lower cost than today's EVs with lithium-ion batteries.