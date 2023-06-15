Ultra-long-haul flights are coming back. Qantas wants to break the record

Long flights are making a comeback.

It is one of the clearest signs yet that airlines are betting the rebound of international travel, devastated in the pandemic, will continue to grow.

On Wednesday, Qantas launched service between New York and Sydney with a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, on Boeing 787 Dreamliners, instead of a previous stop in Los Angeles. But the Australian carrier is focusing on even longer routes: Nonstop flights from Sydney to New York and London. Flights could clock in at around 20 hours, enough time to watch most of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

"You don't have to take your bags off, you don't have to transfer, you don't have a chance of misconnecting," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told CNBC Thursday at a showcase of the airline's new cabins in New York. The airline estimates the new routes could reduce travel time by more than three hours compared with flights with stops in other airports.

For eight years, Qantas has been working with sleep scientists who have studied passenger moods, sleep patterns and food intake in hopes of limiting the impacts of jet lag on super-long flights, with test-runs in 2019. They found that delaying meal service and keeping passengers awake longer with cabin lights help to fight the impacts of jet lag when they arrive at their destination.

Qantas is planning to operate the new nonstops on ultra-long-range Airbus A350-1000 planes starting as soon as late 2025. They will seat 238 passengers, far fewer than the more than 350 passengers that standard versions of the planes can fit. Qantas limited the number of people on board to fit more spacious seating and to account for weight and the plane's range.

The airline has ordered 12 of the special planes.

"Qantas is the only airline wanting to do this. Because from Australia, we're so far away from everywhere that we can justify at 12 [of these] aircraft," Joyce said.