Bill Gates visits China, hot on the heels of Elon Musk, with Xi meeting confirmed

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during the EEI 2023 event in Austin, Texas, US, on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Microsoft 's co-founder Bill Gates is set to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday, a day after meeting Beijing's mayor to discuss a drug discovery partnership with China.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — which Gates is the co chair of — announced Thursday a $50 million donation over the next five years into the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute established by his foundation. Beijing's municipal government will match the $50 million investment.

GHDDI primarily focuses on developing new drugs for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which significantly impact the world's poorest.

Speaking at GHDDI, Gates said there's an urgent need to address a resurgence of infectious diseases, the worsening impact of climate change and a hunger crisis.

"China has made significant gains reducing poverty and improving health outcomes within China. China can play an even bigger role in addressing the current challenges, particularly those facing African countries," Gates said.

The billionaire philanthropist's visit comes on the heels of visits to China by other prominent tech leaders — such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

It comes days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing, where he is expected this weekend to meet senior Chinese officials to discuss the importance of maintaining open communication between the two countries.

This will be Blinken's first trip to China under the Biden administration.