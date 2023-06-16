Cramer's Lightning Round: Dominion Energy is "a little too risky"

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Dominion Energy: "I have to tell you, I do think that Dominion Energy with a 5% yield is a little too risky for me. I do not get into utilities to reach for yield. I prefer American Electric Power or I prefer Duke."
UiPath: "I actually like that, they make automation software, and the stock is making a pivot to being profitable from being unprofitable. Once they make that pivot, you know I'm on board."
Rayonier: "Yes. I like timber, and I like that 3.7% yield, I think they're onto something, the stock is down way too big, it's quality."
Radnet: "Everything you just told me about it tells me that I got to look at it. I remember it as a money-losing company, and I've not paid enough attention to it. But that's going to change starting on Tuesday."
Pioneer Natural Resources: "Ok, PXD is mostly oil, not natural gas. It's one of the reasons why I like it very much for the [CNBC Charitable Trust]. It does have a nice yield, and it's got the highest and best, lowest cost, the highest quality oil in the Permian."
