Musk is 'changing the way we think about risk': Satellite incumbent plans fightback against Starlink

PARIS — Eutelsat is one of the biggest satellite companies in the world, but has faced declining revenue in its traditional businesses at a time when it is handling a huge acquisition and facing disruption from billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke is betting on that massive acquisition of a British firm called OneWeb to turn around the company's fortunes.

"OneWeb is the big bet," Berneke told CNBC in an interview this week at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

Eutelsat makes most of its money from satellites that provide connectivity to broadcast operations like TV networks. But that revenue is slowly declining. These so-called geostationary or GEO satellites is what Eutelsat specializes in.

OneWeb, a British company, specializes in so-called low Earth orbit, or LEO satellites, which are used for things like internet connectivity.

By combining Eutelsat's legacy GEO business with the LEO business of OneWeb, Berneke feels like it could be a big advantage.

"[What ]OneWeb brings is a low orbit constellation, a bit like Starlink, where we can then start combining the two networks with a GEO plus LEO network," Berneke said.

OneWeb, a direct competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink, which counted Japanese giant SoftBank among its investors, filed for bankruptcy in 2020. The U.K. government at the time invested in the company to save it. Eutelsat announced last year it would acquire OneWeb.

Starlink aims to create a constellation of satellites that provide internet connectivity on Earth.