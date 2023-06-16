CNBC Investing Club

Here's our internal debate about what to do with stocks making all-time highs

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The S&P 500 is heading for its best week since March. The broad-market index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both closed Thursday at their highest levels since April 2022.

Along the way, many of Club stocks have recently hit new 52-week highs, with some of those milestones taking us back to multiyear highs — or in some cases, all-time highs.