Nvidia gets price target hike amid 10% weekly gain. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Nvidia . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the chipmaker after Morgan Stanley named Nvidia its top artificial intelligence pick over AMD . Joseph Moore, the analyst who made the call, is also hiking his price target on Nvidia to $500 from $450, telling CNBC that the company's growing customer base could lift the stock higher. The stock finished the trading day with a small gain of 0.09%, good enough for a 10% jump on the week.