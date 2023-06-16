Retail traders are taking profits on AI. Here’s what they are selling

Retail investors may be getting cold feet about the dramatic rise in recent months for stocks tied to artificial intelligence. Vanda Research senior vice president Marco Iachini said in a note to clients on Thursday that retail traders were trimming their positions in a few hot stocks. "Retail traders look to have taken some profits as share prices continued rallying. AI and automation ETFs like BOTZ have continued grinding higher in the past days, reaching gains of +43% YTD. However, retail investors have sought to lock in some profits, especially in popular smaller-cap names like [ C3.ai] and [ Palantir ]," the note said. "Nonetheless, overall flows into this theme are, and should remain, robust as consumers hold strong in the U.S.." Both stocks have been big winners this year. Shares of C3.ai have gained more than 300% year to date, while Palantir is up more than 150%. AI YTD mountain Shares of C3.ai have jumped more than 300% in 2023. To be sure, C3.ai and Palantir have still seen positive net flows since the start of May, according to Vanda's data. And larger AI stocks are still going strong, according to Vanda. Nvidia is still seeing strong inflows, and Tesla has been the most popular stock for retail traders recently. "This hardly looks like a resurgence of the EV theme from a retail perspective…hence we can confidently say that retail investors perceive TSLA as an AI proxy more than an EV story, at least for now," the note said.