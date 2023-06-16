Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Virgin Galactic, Adobe, SoFi, Cava and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:

Virgin Galactic — Shares soared nearly 45% in premarket trading, a day after the company said its first commercial space tourism flight is set for later in June. Its second commercial flight is expected in early August, with monthly runs after that, the company said.

Adobe — The tech stock rallied nearly 5% following its earnings and revenue beat after the bell Thursday. The company also raised its forecast for the fiscal third quarter and full year. It expects to earn between $15.65 and $15.75 a share, after adjustments, on revenue in the range of $19.25 billion to $19.35 billion in fiscal 2023, which is on the high end of estimates.

iRobot — Shares surged more than 20% after Britain's regulator, Competition and Markets Authority, approved Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of the Roomba vacuum cleaner. Shares of Amazon were flat.

SoFi Technologies — Shares dropped about 6% after being downgraded by both Bank of America and Piper Sandler to neutral from buy. The Wall Street firms cited the stock's high valuation, with Piper Sandler calling the financial technology firm a "long-term winner." Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock Thursday due to its recent appreciation.

Cava Group — The newly debuted restaurant stock rose more than 4% in premarket trading Friday, extending its massive gains from Thursday's session. Cava closed at $43.78 per share on its first day of trading Thursday, 99% above its IPO price of $22 per share.

Micron Technologies — The chip stock gained almost 3% following a report by Bloomberg that said Micron is close to sealing a $1 billion deal to build a new factory in India.

DraftKings — Shares rose more than 1% after the online betting company made a $195 million offer for PointsBet's U.S. assets, outbidding Fanatics.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed reporting.