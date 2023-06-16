'A war for water': Europe sounds the alarm on water stress ahead of another extreme summer

A view of the practically empty swamp that supplied water to Fuente obejuna village in Cordoba, Spain on May 19, 2023.

European lawmakers issued a stark warning about the region's growing water crisis ahead of another extreme summer, saying there is a pressing need to tackle issues such as scarcity, food security and pollution.

Speaking at a European Parliament plenary session entitled "The Water Crisis in Europe" on Thursday, lawmakers called for increased action to preserve and improve water resources, already affected by several years of depleting groundwater levels as the climate crisis continues to intensify.

Record-breaking temperatures through spring and a historic winter heatwave have taken a visible toll on the region's rivers and ski slopes, while protests have broken out over water shortages in both France and Spain.

"Copernicus satellite imagery acts as a sad confirmation that many parts of the union face intense difficulty," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said during her opening remarks.

"Some regions are suffering from water scarcity due to the droughts, while others are suffering from floods. Most are suffering from the consequences of water pollution but none of this is new."

Simson said the EU had implemented robust laws to protect water systems stretching back to the 1970s but conceded that the legislation and the way it had been implemented could only achieve so much.

"We have reached the point where we need to take a different approach," she added. "Let us not be the continent that learns the value of water after the well has run dry."