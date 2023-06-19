Asia markets largely fall as Japan hovers near 33-year highs

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday, with Japan's markets still hovering near 33-year highs.

The Nikkei 225 has posted weekly gains for the last 10 weeks, but slipped 0.14% at the open on Monday along with the Topix, which was down 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi dropped of 0.41%, while the Kosdaq was 0.5% lower.

Australia bucked the trend, with the S&P/ASX 200 higher by 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks to start the week lower, after the index saw a strong rally last week. HSI futures stood at 19,988, compared to its last close of 20,040.37.

Asian investors will be looking ahead to China's loan prime rate decision on Tuesday, after the world's second largest economy cut some of its key lending rates last week.

On the diplomatic front, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Beijing on a diplomatic mission to repair strained ties between the U.S. and China.