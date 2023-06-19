Black executives see progress since George Floyd, but much work still to be done: CNBC survey

People raise their fists as they march during an event in remembrance of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 23, 2021.

The killing of George Floyd and the social justice movement that emerged was an eye-opening moment for many in the U.S., including the nation's top companies. The tragedy sparked more awareness and positive change in corporate America, according to a new survey of Black executives conducted by CNBC, but the results from the survey show that there remains much work to be done.

The survey, conducted by CNBC in partnership with the Executive Leadership Council, found 74% of Black executives saying they saw a positive change in hiring, retention and promotion of Black employees since Floyd was killed in May 2020. Even more (80%) said their company has provided more support and attention to employee resource groups.

But the need for greater attention to diversity issues is also evident in the results. As many Black executives say organizational treatment of Black employees has remained the same (43%) or worsened (9%) since 2020, as those who say it has improved (48%). And exactly half say there are still less opportunities for Black employees than other employees at their organizations.

"The findings of CNBC's survey suggest that in the post-Floyd era, businesses are demonstrating an increased awareness of the significant opportunity gap faced by Black professionals," said Shundrawn Thomas, founder of investment firm The Copia Group. "While pockets of improvement are noted, the results reflect the sobering reality that translating pronouncements into progress demands a greater and sustained effort going forward."