Here's what an overbought market and endless negativity tell me to do this week

Jim Cramer on Squawk on the Street, June 30, 2022.
Not a great setup. There are too many articles and postings about how we are overdoing artificial intelligence, and how there's not enough substance to justify recent market moves.

There's no question that the market, particularly the Nasdaq, has rallied endlessly on what amounts to the same information: Nvidia (NVDA) makes great cards; Adobe's (ADBE) putting them to use; so is Meta Platforms (META) but we don't know how; as are Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google and, most importantly, Oracle (ORCL); but don't forget Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell (MVRL).