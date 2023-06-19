Rate cuts, hikes and pauses: The world's central banks just made very different decisions

From hawkish pauses to rate hikes and dovish tones, the world's biggest central banks last week struck very different tones on monetary policy.

The European Central Bank on Thursday hiked rates and surprised markets with a worsening inflation outlook, which led investors to price in even more rate increases in the euro zone.

This followed a Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank decided to pause rate hikes. Just days before that, China's central bank lowered its key medium-term lending rates to stimulate the economy. In Japan, where inflation is above target, the central bank has left its ultra-loose policy unchanged.

"Taking all these different approaches together shows that not only seems there to be a new divergence on the right approach for monetary policy but it also illustrates that the global economy is no longer synchronized but rather a collection of very different cycles," Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Germany, told CNBC via email.

In Europe, inflation has come down in the bloc which uses the euro but remains well above the ECB target. This is also the case in the U.K., where the Bank of England is expected to raise rates Thursday after very strong labor data.

The Fed, which started its hiking cycle before the ECB, decided to take a break in June — but said there would be another two rate increases later this year, meaning its hiking cycle is not yet complete.

The picture is different in Asia, however. China's economic recovery is stalling, with falls in both domestic and external demand leading policymakers to step up support measures in an effort to revive activity.

In Japan — which has battled a deflationary environment for many years — the central bank said it expects inflation to come down later this year and opted not to normalize policy yet.

"Each central bank [tries] to solve for its own economy, which obviously includes considerations for changes in financial conditions imposed from abroad," Erik Nielsen, group chief economics advisor at UniCredit said via email.