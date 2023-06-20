Apple nears key $3 trillion market cap. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Apple . The experts talked about the iPhone maker as it approaches $3 trillion in market cap. Apple hit the level briefly in January 2022 and is still the only company to do so. In addition, Evercore ISI reiterated the tech name as outperform . The firm is bullish on Apple's plans to branch out into augmented and virtual reality. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.