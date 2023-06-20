Biden to meet with A.I. experts in San Francisco

US President Joe Biden points to the crowd after speaking during the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner, at The Anthem in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2023.

President Joe Biden will meet with with artificial intelligence experts in San Francisco on Tuesday as the U.S. government continues to grapple with how best to regulate the technology, according to a White House official.

The visit comes as many in Washington are seeking to learn more about AI's risks and benefits for society so they don't repeat the mistakes around lack of early regulation on social media and other internet technologies.

Biden is expected to meet with eight experts involved in researching AI or advocating on its potential impacts. They include:

Center for Humane Technology Co-founder and Executive Director Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google

Common Sense Media Founder and CEO Jim Steyer, who advocates for policies enabling a safer internet experience for families.

Algorithmic Justice League Founder Joy Buolamwin, whose organization raises awareness about the potential impact and biases AI could further in society.

Khan Academy Founder and CEO Sal Khan, who runs the online education nonprofit.

The issue has generated a lot of discussion in the Biden administration, with White House principals meeting to discuss AI two to three times a week, according to a White House official.

In May, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted executives in the AI space, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Shortly after that, Altman testified before Congress as legislators contemplate how to set rules of the road for the technology to mitigate bias and deal with consequences on the workforce, among other things.

Biden is also expected to fundraise for his 2024 reelection campaign during his visit out West, according to The Associated Press.

-CNBC's Emma Kinery contributed to this report.

