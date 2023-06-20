Bitcoin hits new high for June as more financial incumbents signal commitment to crypto

A Bitcoin ATM, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap that operates free of any central control and that relies on a peer-to-peer software and cryptography, on the BitBase stand during the Mobile World Congress 2023 on March 10, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

The price of bitcoin climbed on Monday as financial institutions continued to give their bitcoin blessing.

Bitcoin rose about 5% to $27,941.86, its highest level since early May, according to Coin Metrics. Ether added 3.7% to trade at $1,786.25.

Sentiment has been high in crypto since late last week, when BlackRock , the largest asset manager in the world filed an application for what would be the first ever spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S. The application came a week after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued two of the biggest crypto exchanges, Binance and Coinbase. Many have speculated about the timing of BlackRock's move, particularly with Coinbase as its crypto custody partner.