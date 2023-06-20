Missing Titanic submersible: 41 hours or less of oxygen left, Coast Guard says

The OceanGate Expeditions submersible that went missing with five people aboard while trying to visit the site of the Titanic wreckage has only 41 hours or less of oxygen left, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday.

Rescuers are searching an area of ocean that is "larger than the state of Connecticut" for the Titan submersible, Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a news briefing.

But there have been "no results" thus far, he said.

"Search and rescue crews are working around the clock to find the submersible and crew," said Frederick, who called it a "very complex search."

The submersible went missing Sunday, less than two hours into its dive about 900 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.