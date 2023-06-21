LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to fall as Wall Street rally cools from last week
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street as stocks came back from the Juneteenth holiday to trade lower on Tuesday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.42%, leading losses in the region along with the Topix, which fell 0.21%. Japan's central bank will release its minutes for its April 27-28 meeting, which was the first chaired by new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.21%, and if the losses hold, this would break the index's seven-day winning streak.
South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.34%, but the Kosdaq bucked the trend and climbed 0.44%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also looks set to extend its losses for a third-straight day, with futures at 19,347 compared to the HSI's close of 19,607.08.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.72% and the S&P 500 shedding 0.72%. The Nasdaq Composite saw the smallest loss, falling just 0.16%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Brian Evans contributed to this report
Alibaba shares drop after leadership shake-up
The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba dropped 4.9% during midday trading. The move comes after the Chinese e-commerce giant said Eddie Wu, one of the firm's co-founders, will replace CEO Daniel Zhang, who is stepping down to focus on Alibaba's cloud business.
In March, Alibaba said it was splitting its firm into six business groups.
— Sarah Min
Nvidia gains despite sell-off
Nvidia's stock was swimming upstream on Tuesday, gaining about 1% even as the major indexes slumped.
This would mark the seventh positive session in eight for Nvidia, which is now up nearly 200% for the year. The stock still has a buy or strong buy rating from 41 of 49 analysts who cover the company, according to Refinitiv.
— Jesse Pound
Energy is the biggest laggard in the S&P 500
Energy was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500, with the sector falling more than 2%.
Leading decliners included Devon Energy and APA, both of which were down more than 4%. Marathon Oil, Halliburton and EOG Resources declined more than 3% each.
— Sarah Min