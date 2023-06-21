Asia markets set to fall as Wall Street rally cools from last week

Pedestrians cross a street in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group, in Tokyo, Japan.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street as stocks came back from the Juneteenth holiday to trade lower on Tuesday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.42%, leading losses in the region along with the Topix, which fell 0.21%. Japan's central bank will release its minutes for its April 27-28 meeting, which was the first chaired by new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.21%, and if the losses hold, this would break the index's seven-day winning streak.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.34%, but the Kosdaq bucked the trend and climbed 0.44%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also looks set to extend its losses for a third-straight day, with futures at 19,347 compared to the HSI's close of 19,607.08.