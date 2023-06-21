Bitcoin rallies 10% to highest level in over a month as traders get bullish on ETF news

A Bitcoin ATM, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap that operates free of any central control and that relies on a peer-to-peer software and cryptography, on the BitBase stand during the Mobile World Congress 2023 on March 10, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

Bitcoin rose to its highest level in more than a month on Wednesday, as traders got excited about the prospects of a spot bitcoin ETF following a series of recent applications from companies including BlackRock .

The price of bitcoin jumped 10% to $29,405.22 at about 11 a.m. ET, the highest point since May 6, according to CoinGecko data, extending gains from earlier in the day.

Investors are growing bullish about the prospects of BlackRock and other major institutional names getting involved in digital assets.

That's despite all the bad news that's been surrounding the crypto space of late, with the market still reeling from the scandal of FTX's collapse and the ensuing regulatory fallout.

"The slate of spot bitcoin ETF application announcements by larger institutions has definitely brought back bullishness into the crypto markets," Vijay Ayyar, head of international markets at CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, told CNBC.

"We also hit major support at $25K for BTC, and we've seen this move be driven more by pure spot buying rather than a short liquidation type move which is quite healthy," Ayyar said.