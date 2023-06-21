Business in China is getting harder for European companies despite the end of Covid controls

Ole Kaällenius (front, r), CEO of Mercedes, signs a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on June 20, 2023, alongside Zhimin Qian (front, l), Chairman of the State Power Investment Corporation, in front of Li Qiang (back, l), Premier of the People's Republic of China, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, back, r).

BEIJING – European businesses in China are finding it harder to operate in the country, even after it has re-opened from Covid, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China found in its latest member survey, released Wednesday.

Mainland China ended its stringent Covid controls in December, and authorities pledged to support more business travel in and out of the country.

But an initial economic rebound has lost steam, while regulatory hurdles remain.

"Zero-Covid has ended, but other headwinds will need to be addressed if China is to regain its attractiveness," the Chamber's report said.

Its annual business confidence survey found a large increase in companies saying they missed out on opportunities in mainland China due to restrictions on market access or regulatory barriers.

While the survey noted part of those were due to Covid controls, the outlook remains grim.

There's "no expectation that the regulatory environment is really going to improve over the next five years," Jens Eskelund, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, told reporters in a briefing.